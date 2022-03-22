See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lisa Reale, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Reale, MD

Dr. Lisa Reale, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Reale works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Dr. Reale is one of the most professional and thorough doctors I have seen.
    Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Reale, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1952575888
    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology/Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
    • Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    • Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
    • Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa.
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Reale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reale works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reale’s profile.

    Dr. Reale has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Reale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

