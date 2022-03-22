Dr. Lisa Reale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Reale, MD
Dr. Lisa Reale, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa. and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Reale is one of the most professional and thorough doctors I have seen.
About Dr. Lisa Reale, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1952575888
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Reale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reale using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reale has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Reale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reale.
