Dr. Lisa Remedios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remedios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Remedios, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Remedios, MD
Dr. Lisa Remedios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Remedios works at
Dr. Remedios' Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists of Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-4421Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remedios?
About Dr. Lisa Remedios, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821118126
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remedios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remedios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remedios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remedios works at
Dr. Remedios has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remedios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Remedios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remedios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remedios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remedios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.