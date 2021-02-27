Overview

Dr. Lisa Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University of Nevada - School of Medicine



Dr. Roberts works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.