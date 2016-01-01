Dr. Lisa Rock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Rock, MD
Dr. Lisa Rock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Rock works at
Dr. Rock's Office Locations
-
1
University Hospital Regional Hospitals27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 516-8701
-
2
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rock?
About Dr. Lisa Rock, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932205770
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rock works at
Dr. Rock has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.