Overview of Dr. Lisa Rock, MD

Dr. Lisa Rock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Rock works at Uh Richmond Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.