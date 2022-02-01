Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
University Eye Specialists Ltd676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 475-1006
- 2 1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 305, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 562-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff Nice office environment Dr. Rosenberg answered all of my questions
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295841336
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
