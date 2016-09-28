See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peccole Plaza Location
    8689 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 304-5900
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates Home Health
    8655 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 671-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Adult Immunization Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326013764
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Primary Care
