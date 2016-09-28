Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
Peccole Plaza Location8689 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 304-5900
Southwest Medical Associates Home Health8655 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 671-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was so over-medicated and knew it, but couldn't figure out how to find a doctor who would not "dump me". I frustrated the doctors and they couldn't figure out my problem. Dr. Rosenberg "listened to me" and believed I had the answer within me. With her guidance I am now am down to just a few pills. I helped her by journaling my blood pressure readings and notes accompanying those readings. I love that she sees me as a partner in my own health care.
About Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, MD
Geriatric Medicine
27 years of experience
English
1326013764
Education & Certifications
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Johns Hopkins University School Med
University of Pittsburgh
Medical University of South Carolina
University of Florida
Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
