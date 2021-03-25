Dr. Lisa Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rossi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Rossi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Connecticut Gastroenterology Associates PC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3212, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 529-3303
Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4151
- 3 35 Nod Rd Ste 104, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 522-1171
Ellis Medical Center701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste A110, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 533-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rossi was extremely helpful, knowledgeable, and a great listener. She addressed my concerns thoroughly, and did so in a very friendly yet professional way. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lisa Rossi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Gastroenterology
