Dr. Lisa Rubin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Rubin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Titusville Hospital.

Dr. Rubin works at Lisa G Rubin MD LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Rubin MD
    1122 Kenilworth Dr Ste 400, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 652-5990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Titusville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UPMC

    Jun 21, 2022
    Extremely good care. Never hurried at an appointment. Explained everything. Very knowledgeable.
    PMP — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Rubin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164491064
    Education & Certifications

    • Greater Baltimore Med Center
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Northwestern University
