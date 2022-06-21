Overview

Dr. Lisa Rubin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Titusville Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Lisa G Rubin MD LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.