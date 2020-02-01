Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Rutkovsky works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Rosner Rutkovsky Md. PC14223 Booth Memorial Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 460-9776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutkovsky?
Excellent doctor and staff. Chinese and Spanish translation is provided.
About Dr. Lisa Rutkovsky, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1831129030
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutkovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutkovsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutkovsky works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.