Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD

Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ryan works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Bronzeville
    Oak Street Health Bronzeville
4318 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609
(312) 847-6511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1710207444
    Education & Certifications

    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Borgess Hospital
    • Bronson Methodist Hospital

