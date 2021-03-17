Overview of Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD

Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Sanches works at AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.