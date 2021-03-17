Dr. Sanches has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD
Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sanches works at
Dr. Sanches' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brandon401 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing ob/gyn physician! Delivered both of my children both times via c section and took great care of me. Thank you so much! I wish I lived closer so she could deliver my third.
About Dr. Lisa Sanches, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114008802
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanches accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanches works at
Dr. Sanches has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanches on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanches speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanches. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanches.
