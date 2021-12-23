Dr. Lisa Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Santos, MD
Dr. Lisa Santos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
Lisa D. Santos, MD1200 Binz St Ste 1030, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 930-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
Dr. Santos is terrific. She explains everything clearly, is empathic, and understands the patient's goals very well. She is very nice and easy to talk to. She gave the results that I wanted and could not be happier with my surgery. My recovery was very easy. Her staff is very nice and easy to communicate with. I have had cosmetic surgery before and she head and shoulders better than any other.
About Dr. Lisa Santos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942209986
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
