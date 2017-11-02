Overview

Dr. Lisa Sayoc, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sayoc works at Dermatology Associates in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.