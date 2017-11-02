Dr. Sayoc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Sayoc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Sayoc, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sayoc works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Canton LLC4565 Dressler Rd NW Ste LL3, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 491-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
After several general visits for skin screening and one biopsy, I found Dr. Sayoc and her staff to be the best I have encountered in quite a while. They are very efficient and also put me at ease. They treated me like a customer instead of just a patient.
About Dr. Lisa Sayoc, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124095682
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sayoc accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayoc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayoc has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayoc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayoc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayoc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayoc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayoc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.