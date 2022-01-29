Overview

Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado.



Dr. Scatena works at Rocky Mountain Dermatology in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.