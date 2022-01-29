See All Dermatologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD is a Dermatologist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado.

Dr. Scatena works at Rocky Mountain Dermatology in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Dermatology
    2400 Spruce St Ste 101, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-0833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I have been going to her practice for over two years and have never encountered anything but competent, calm professionalism and a warm and friendly atmosphere at her practice. In fact, Dr. Scatena did me a great service in tracking down the proper people to diagnose and treat a rare vascular disorder of mine that had puzzled many other doctors for decades. I am very grateful at having found a doctor who would go to bat for me like that—the matter required a fair amount of her time, attention, and persistence, and the good outcome of my problem is thanks to the compassion and interest that she showed in my case.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD

    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1861529893
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
    University of Colorado
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Scatena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scatena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scatena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scatena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scatena works at Rocky Mountain Dermatology in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Scatena’s profile.

    Dr. Scatena has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scatena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Scatena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scatena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scatena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scatena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

