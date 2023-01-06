Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Case Western ReserveUniversity School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Surgical Specialists4545 E 9th Ave Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0487Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schatz was ER surgeon on call when I needed her for a bowel obstruction. She was professional and thorough. Her follow-up visits in the hospital were informative and helpful. I visited her office post-op and found the office personal very friendly and efficient. Dr. Schatz took all the time I needed to answer my questions. I am very grateful to her.
About Dr. Lisa Schatz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Case Western Reserve University University Hospitals - Cleveland
- University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hosps Of Cleveland
- Case Western ReserveUniversity School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
