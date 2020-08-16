Dr. Schmitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Schmitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Schmitz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schmitz works at
Locations
ProHealth Cardiology721 American Ave Ste 410, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-2680
Brookfield Urgent Care195 Discovery Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 928-2680Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Prohealth Care Medical Assocs2130 Big Bend Rd, Waukesha, WI 53189 Directions (262) 513-7555
Waukesha Memorial Hospital725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-8800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome cardiologist! She listens intently and asks detailed questions to truly understand your issues. Great bedside manner and makes you feel relaxed and comfortable. I would, and have referred her.
About Dr. Lisa Schmitz, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
