Overview of Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD

Dr. Lisa Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dripping Springs, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Schneider works at Hill Country OBGYN Associates in Dripping Springs, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.