Overview

Dr. Lisa Schnick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Schnick works at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.