Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Scott, MD
Dr. Lisa Scott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Lisa Scott MD9115 Leesgate Rd Ste B, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 423-1893
- 2 9409 Shelbyville Rd Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 588-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When she comes into the room, she acts like I'm the only appointment she has all day. Talks, listens and asks the right questions.
About Dr. Lisa Scott, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1841298130
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.