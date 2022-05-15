Overview

Dr. Lisa Shannon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University, Arizona School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shannon works at Lisa Shannon DO PA in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.