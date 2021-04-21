Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Sheehan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Psychiatry and Health997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
-
2
Augusta University Medical Clinic at West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 312-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
Compassionate and very easy to talk to. Wonderful doctor and would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Lisa Sheehan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518146059
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.