Overview

Dr. Lisa Sherman, MD is a Dermatologist in Exeter, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Exeter, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.