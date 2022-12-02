See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Leffler works at Oak Street Health Tyler in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Tyler
    2115 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 202-1197

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leffler?

    Dec 02, 2022
    Best primary care physician I’ve ever had. Smart, interested, organized. Finally!
    Mary Wilkins — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leffler to family and friends

    Dr. Leffler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leffler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD.

    About Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1295980274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leffler works at Oak Street Health Tyler in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leffler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leffler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.