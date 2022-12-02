Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leffler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Leffler works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Tyler2115 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 202-1197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leffler?
Best primary care physician I’ve ever had. Smart, interested, organized. Finally!
About Dr. Lisa Leffler, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1295980274
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leffler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leffler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leffler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leffler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leffler works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leffler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leffler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leffler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leffler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.