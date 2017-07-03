Overview of Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD

Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Skinner works at UCLA Comprehensive Health Program in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.