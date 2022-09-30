Overview

Dr. Lisa Skinner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Skinner works at Gina R Busch MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.