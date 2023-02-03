Dr. Lisa Spacek, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Spacek, PHD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Spacek, PHD
Dr. Lisa Spacek, PHD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Spacek works at
Dr. Spacek's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates33 S 9th St Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spacek?
Requesting a follow-up appointment in Philadelphia office.
About Dr. Lisa Spacek, PHD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1124055058
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spacek accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spacek works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Spacek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spacek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.