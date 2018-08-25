Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD
Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sparks' Office Locations
Integrity Pain and Anesthesia Pllc8997 E Desert Cove Ave Fl 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 664-3317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sparks?
Dr.Sparks is a very good physician she genuine cares for her patients. I'm terminal in my journey of life, I chose to get off hospice and go see her one of the best devisions I've made in my life. She has saved my life, I'm very thankful to her and her staff.
About Dr. Lisa Sparks, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparks.
