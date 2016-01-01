Dr. Lisa Spector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Spector, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Spector, MD
Dr. Lisa Spector, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Spector works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spector's Office Locations
-
1
Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (203) 823-6149MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spector?
About Dr. Lisa Spector, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003927112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Child Abuse Pediatrics and Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spector accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spector works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.