Dr. Lisa Stackhouse, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Stackhouse, DO
Dr. Lisa Stackhouse, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Stackhouse's Office Locations
- 1 509 S Lenola Rd Bldg 4A, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 439-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Stackhouse, DO
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083835599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stackhouse accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stackhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stackhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stackhouse.
