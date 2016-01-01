Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD
Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
The Stevens Clinic405 S THORNTON AVE, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-1146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1578590311
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
