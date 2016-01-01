Overview of Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD

Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Stevens works at Stevens Clinic in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.