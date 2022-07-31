Overview

Dr. Lisa Stockford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Stockford works at Grand Medical Group in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.