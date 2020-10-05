Dr. Lisa Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Stone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
-
2
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 320-5050
-
3
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr Stone is very empathetic and listens to all concerns. She takes her time to develop a treatment plan.
About Dr. Lisa Stone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235105875
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Wright State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.