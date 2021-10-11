Overview of Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD

Dr. Lisa Storrs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Storrs works at Storrs Pediatrics in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.