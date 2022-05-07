Dr. Lisa Stout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Stout, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Stout, MD
Dr. Lisa Stout, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Stout works at
Dr. Stout's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Urology Group - Salt Lake City24 S 1100 E Ste 105, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 980-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stout?
Dr. Stout is a wonderful doctor. One of the very best I have ever been to. She is professional, thorough, respectful, competent, and helpful. She handles potentially embarrassing situations with great dignity and without any discomfort. She listens well and provides excellent explanations. I would recommend her without reservation to anyone!
About Dr. Lisa Stout, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1548263213
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Hospital Found
- Kaiser Hospital Found
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stout accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stout works at
Dr. Stout has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stout on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.