Dr. Lisa Sundberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Sundberg, MD
Dr. Lisa Sundberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sundberg's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4148
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to my concerns and I feel happy about my visit.
About Dr. Lisa Sundberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hmong and Russian
- 1558326751
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundberg speaks Hmong and Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundberg.
