Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD
Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
Mesquite Pediatric Associates18601 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 615, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 613-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She cares, she spends time with you and gives a crap - to be frank. This does mean that she may spend extra time with other patients, so waits are typical. But when your kiddo is sick and needs to be seen, she is always willing to help/go the extra mile. We have been so fortunate to have her as our families pediatrician.
About Dr. Lisa Swanson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831147008
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Hosps
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
