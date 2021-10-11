Overview

Dr. Lisa Swize, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Swize works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Intestinal Obstruction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.