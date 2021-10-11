Dr. Lisa Swize, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Swize, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Swize, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Swize works at
Locations
-
1
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swize is always attentive, interested and explains procedures and findings very well. She is kind and reassuring but also honest and straightforward. She is thorough. Her attention to follow-up and continuity is impeccable. I've never felt rushed during an office apppointment. She is engaged and concerned that my questions are answered. Her diagnoses and decisions about any next steps to take have been spot on.
About Dr. Lisa Swize, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376680637
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics
- University of Colorado
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University Of Colorado
