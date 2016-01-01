Overview

Dr. Lisa Tabbit, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Tabbit works at Kaiser Permanente Modesto in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.