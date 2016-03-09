Dr. Lisa Tank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Tank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Tank, MD
Dr. Lisa Tank, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Dr. Tank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tank's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 515-3665Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Humg Med Geriatrics301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 492-5997
-
3
Humg Med Geriatrics600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 515-6187
-
4
Humg Med Geriatrics90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 492-6168
-
5
Humg Med Geriatrics100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 492-5735
-
6
Humg Med Geriatrics12-15 Saddle River Rd # 4317, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 492-5486
-
7
Humg Med Geriatrics260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions (973) 384-1579
-
8
Humg Med Geriatrics100 W Magnolia Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 482-9409
-
9
Humg Med Geriatrics100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 492-5235
-
10
Humg Med Geriatrics300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 903-0639
-
11
Humg Med Geriatrics544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 949-0595
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tank?
Dr. Tank's knowledge regarding my specific health is very satisfying. She carefully listens, questions, explains and designs a plans to improve or maintain good health. I recommended and made an appointment for my husband as a result of my confidence in Dr. Lisa Tank. I am thankful to have her as my PCP.
About Dr. Lisa Tank, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1811943897
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tank accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tank works at
Dr. Tank speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.