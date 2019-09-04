Dr. Lisa Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Taylor, MD
Dr. Lisa Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Lisa D Taylor MD PC4514 Memorial Cir, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 751-1321
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Wonderful care throughout my surgery and reconstruction.
About Dr. Lisa Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891891305
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.