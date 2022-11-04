Dr. Lisa Thiel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Thiel, DO
Dr. Lisa Thiel, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 25 Michigan St NE # MC038, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3681
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Dr. Thiel was very kind and she took the time to explain everything thoroughly and answer all my questions. I was impressed that she already knew my history and story before she came into the room.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Pinnacle Hlth at Harrisburg Hosp
- McLaren Hosp-Mich St U
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
