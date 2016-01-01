Dr. Lisa Thom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Thom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Thom, MD
Dr. Lisa Thom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in De Pere, WI. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Thom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thom's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea East De Pere Health Center3860 Monroe Rd Fl 5, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thom?
About Dr. Lisa Thom, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1699903807
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thom accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thom works at
Dr. Thom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.