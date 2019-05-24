Overview of Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD

Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Thomas works at Hematology And Oncology Associates Of NEPA in Dunmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.