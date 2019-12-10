Overview

Dr. Lisa Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Conway, NH.



Dr. Thomas works at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH with other offices in Scarborough, ME, Portland, ME and Damariscotta, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.