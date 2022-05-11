Overview of Dr. Lisa Toffey, MD

Dr. Lisa Toffey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Toffey works at Summit Internal Medicine in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.