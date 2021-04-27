Overview of Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD

Dr. Lisa Tolnitch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Tolnitch works at Drah Breast Surgery of Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.