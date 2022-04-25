See All Other Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO

Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. 

Dr. Valastro works at Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valastro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida
    1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2783
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 745-5010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 437-3757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225422579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.