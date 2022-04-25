Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO
Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Valastro works at
Dr. Valastro's Office Locations
Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (727) 591-2783Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Regenexx Tampa Bay100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (941) 745-5010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Regenexx Tampa Bay8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Directions (813) 437-3757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Valastro was excellent at each of several visits. My first visit with her was remarkable. I have a long history of injuries and surgeries in my file, which she pre-read, noticed a pattern of care and jumped right into fixing me up like she had always been there doing it for years. Her intra-joint needle placement and injections were some the best, smooth, swift, and near painless. Dr V did PRP in a few joints, thoracic nerve ablation, Lumbar nerve ablation and lumbar coddle. These were separate visits over 11 months. Each time she was calm, told me all I needed to know, I not once needed to start at the first injury story to get to out task of the day. Best nerve ablations ever; I’ve had lots in the past 20 years. I have difficult features to work with: cervical fusion, cervical artificial discs, lumbar artificial discs and fusions, genetic arthritis in spine, hips, knees, ankles, etc. If I lived closer, Dr Valastro would be my forever Go To pain specialist.
About Dr. Lisa Valastro, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1225422579
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valastro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Valastro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Valastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valastro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.