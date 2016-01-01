Dr. Lisa Valle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Valle, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Valle, DO
Dr. Lisa Valle, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valle's Office Locations
- 1 1349 Franklin St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 231-7116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Valle, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
- Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valle speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valle.
