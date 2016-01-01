Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO
Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America2000 Opelousas St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-9983
-
2
Swla Center for Health Services Pharmacy-lafayette500 Patterson St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 769-9451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
About Dr. Lisa Vaughn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1336303080
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.