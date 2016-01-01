Dr. Lisa Vela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Vela, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Amistad Community Health Center1533 S Brownlee Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 886-3065
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vela accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
